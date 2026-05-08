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Daily Dividend Report: ITW,GILD,DUK,ECL,MUSA

May 08, 2026 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.61 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend equates to $6.44 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on July 10, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

The Gilead Sciences Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.065 per share. This dividend is payable on June 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 100 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per common share, to be paid July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2026. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 89 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Murphy USA today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of $0.64 per share, or $2.56 per share on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of 28% from the Q2 2025 dividend and is 1.6% above the Q1 2026 dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: ITW,GILD,DUK,ECL,MUSAVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ITW,GILD,DUK,ECL,MUSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ITW
GILD
DUK
ECL
MUSA

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