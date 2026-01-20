International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026, on the common stock, payable on March 17, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2026.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable March 5, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 27, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace declared a dividend of 12 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on February 25, 2026, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on February 6, 2026.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.24 per share to be paid in cash on February 26, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2026. We began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

The J.M. Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.10 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Monday, March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 13, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IP,CRS,HWM,FAST,SJM

