The IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.68 per common share, to stockholders of record on February 10, 2026. With payment of the March 10, 2026 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

W.W. Grainger today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.26 per share. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2026.

STERIS announced today that the Company will distribute a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2026.

Arthur J. Gallagher announced that its Board of Directors declared a seventy cents per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $0.05 increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2026 to Stockholders of Record as of March 6, 2026.

Donaldson Company today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 30.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable February 27th, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 12th, 2026. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2025 marked the 30th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 70 years.

Webster Financial, the holding company for Webster Bank, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock. The dividend on common shares will be payable February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IBM,GWW,STE,AJG,DCI,WBS

