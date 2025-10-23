Daily Dividend Report: IBM,AA,KMI,MCD,PH

On October 22, 2025, the IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.68 per common share, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2025. With payment of the December 10, 2025 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Alcoa today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock and Series A convertible preferred stock, to be paid on November 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2025.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2925 per share for the third quarter, $1.17 annualized, payable on November 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2025. This dividend is a 2% increase over the third quarter of 2024.

McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025. The 5% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and our ability to drive long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders. McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976.

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2025. The dividend is payable December 5, 2025. This is the company's 302nd consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

