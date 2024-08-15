Daily Dividend Report: HUM,CSCO,DGX,WMG,DOW

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on October 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2024.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on October 23, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2024.

Quest Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on October 21, 2024 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on October 4, 2024.

Warner Music Group today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on WMG's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 27, 2024.

Dow has declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable September 13, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2024. This marks the 452nd consecutive dividend paid by the Company or its affiliates since 1912.

