The Board of Directors of Hubbell today declared a 8% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $5.68 per share, or $1.42 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $5.28 per share, or $1.32 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 28, 2025.

Middlesex Water announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on its common stock, a 5.88% increase from the $0.34 per share dividend last declared in July 2025. This increase raises the annual dividend rate to $1.44 from $1.36 per share of common stock and marks Middlesex Water's 53rd consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend at the new rate is payable December 1, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 17, 2025. Middlesex has paid cash dividends in varying amounts continually since 1912.

Linde announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2025.

Kellanova today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on December 15, 2025, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 1, 2025. This is the 404th dividend that Kellanova has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.265 per share payable November 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 6, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HUBB,MSEX,LIN,K,FELE

