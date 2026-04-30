Daily Dividend Report: HSY,COP,GLW,EBAY,ICE

The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared April 29, 2026, and are payable June 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2026. It is the 385th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 166th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

ConocoPhillips declared a second-quarter ordinary dividend of $0.84 per share, payable June 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2026.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 29, 2026.

EBAY declared a second quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.31 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 12, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 29, 2026.

Intercontinental Exchange, one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, announced today a $0.52 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2026, which is up 8% from the $0.48 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2025. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2026. The ex-dividend date is June 15, 2026.

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