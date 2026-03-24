Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 29.25 cents a share on March 23, 2026, will be paid May 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2026. The May 15 payment will be the 391st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

The Concentrix's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on May 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2026.

Columbus McKinnon, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about May 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2026. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.7 million shares of common shares outstanding.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on March 23, 2026, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2026, with a payment date of April 29, 2026.

Millrose Properties, the homesite option platform for residential homebuilders, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of approximately $126.2 million, or $0.76, per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HRL,CNXC,CMCO,BKE,MRP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.