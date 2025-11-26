The HP board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable on January 2, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2025. This is the first dividend of HP's 2026 fiscal year.

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.18 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable December 22, 2025 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 9, 2025.

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on its common stock, on November 20, 2025, representing the 145th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2025, to holders of record on December 5, 2025.

The next cash dividend for NetApp of $0.52 per share is to be paid on January 21, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2026.

Hampton Roads based TowneBank announced today that its Board of Directors declared its fourth-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable on January 7, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 26, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HPQ,HOG,TCBK,NTAP,TOWN

