Honeywell today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.19 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2026, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

Energizer Holdings announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Stepan has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.395 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to common stockholders of record on June 1, 2026. The Company increased its quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2025 by $0.010 per share, marking the 58th consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to stockholders.

Cheniere Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per common share payable on May 19, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2026.

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.45 per share, payable June 1, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 8, 2026.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.525 per share, or $2.10 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on June 29, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2026. This is a 5% increase from Williams' 2025 quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HON,ENR,SCL,LNG,WFC,WMB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.