Honeywell (HON) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.19 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2026, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

NIKE (NKE) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

Extra Space Storage (EXR) has declared a first quarter 2026 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per outstanding share of the company's common stock. The cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HON, NKE, EXR, LDOS

