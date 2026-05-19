Daily Dividend Report: HNI,VSH,HRL,MSI,RCKY

HNI announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2026.

Vishay Intertechnology, one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock and Class B common stock, to be paid June 29, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 18, 2026.

Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 29.25 cents a share on May 18, 2026, will be paid August 17, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 13, 2026. The August 17 payment will be the 392nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-one cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2026.

Rocky Brands today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of outstanding common stock, which will be paid on June 15, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2026.

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