Daily Dividend Report: HD,VMI,PNR,GHC,UBSI

Home Depot today announced that its board of directors approved a 1.3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.33 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $9.32 per share. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2026. This is the 156th consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.

Valmont— Industries, a global leader that provides products and solutions to support vital infrastructure and advance agricultural productivity, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 13% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.77 per share, payable on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 27, 2026. The increase results in an annualized dividend of $3.08 per share.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on May 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2026. This is the 50th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

Graham Holdings today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.88 per share, payable on May 7, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 16, 2026.

United Bankshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2026 dividend of $0.38 per share for shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026. The dividend payout of approximately $53.0 million on 139.4 million shares is payable April 1, 2026. The year 2025 marked the 52nd consecutive year of dividend increases to United shareholders. United is one of only two major banking companies in the USA to have increased its dividend to shareholders for at least 52 consecutive years.

