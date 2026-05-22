The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.33 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2026, to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 4, 2026. This is the 157th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the second quarter 2026. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.79 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on July 13, 2026 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Belden today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on July 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2026.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6232 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 5, 2026.

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1875 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable June 25, 2026 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 8, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HD,LEG,AMT,BDC,NEE,HOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.