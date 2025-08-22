Daily Dividend Report: HD,HUM,ESI,YUM,BCML,FLO

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.30 per share. The dividend is payable on September 18, 2025, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 4, 2025. This is the 154th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on October 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 26, 2025.

Element Solutions announced today that its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of the company's common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on September 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2025.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend will be distributed September 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

BayCom, the parent company of United Business Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock, which represents a 25% increase, from $0.20 per share, in the Company's quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on October 9, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2025.

Flowers Foods today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2475 per share, an increase of 3.1% over the same quarter last year. This is the 92nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company and is payable on September 19, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 5, 2025.

