Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2025 second quarter dividend of seventeen cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on June 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2025.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.5665 per share. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 2, 2025.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $2.30 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2025. This is the 153rd consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The board of directors at Lennox, a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, approved a 13% increase in the quarterly dividend from $1.15 to $1.30 per share of common stock, payable July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

Old Republic International today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share. This dividend is payable on June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 6, 2025. Subject to Board approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's cash dividend will amount to $1.16 per share compared to $1.06 per share paid in 2024, a 9.4% increase. 2025 marks the 44th consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 84th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HAL,NEE,HD,LII,ORI

