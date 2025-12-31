Daily Dividend Report: GWRS,UBAB,IMKTA,ARR,MOS

Markets
Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02533 per common share, an annual dividend rate of $0.30396 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 30, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on January 16, 2026.

United Bancorporation of Alabama announced a semiannual dividend of $0.70 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on or near January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of sixteen and one-half cents per share on all its Class A Common Stock and fifteen cents per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 15, 2026, to all shareholders of record on January 8, 2026.

ARMOUR Residential REIT previously announced guidance on the January 2026 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock of $0.24 per Common share. The dividend will be payable on January 29, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2026.

Mosaic had announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026.

