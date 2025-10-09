Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025.

CSX announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.13 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 28, 2025.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for October 2025. The dividend is payable on November 12, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of October 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.18 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.135 per share of the Company's Class B Stock. The cash dividends will be payable on November 21, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2025. Oil-Dri has paid cash dividends continuously each year since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for twenty-two consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Avient, an innovator of materials solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven and a half cents per share on the common stock outstanding, representing the fifteenth consecutive annual increase. The $0.275 per share will be paid on January 7, 2026, to stockholders of record on December 12, 2025. On an annualized basis, the dividend will increase from $1.08 to $1.10 per share on the common stock outstanding.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GLW,CSX,AGNC,ODC,AVNT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.