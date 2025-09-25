The Board of Directors of American Express declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per common share, payable on November 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 10, 2025.
BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.
City Holding, a $6.6 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, on September 24, 2025 declared a dividend of 87 cents per common share for shareholders of record as of October 15, 2025. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2025. The dividend represents a 10% increase from the 79 cents per share cash dividend paid in the second quarter of 2025.
The board of directors of Worthington Steel has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 26, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GEHC,AXP,BKU,CHCO,WS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.