Markets
GEHC

Daily Dividend Report: GEHC,AXP,BKU,CHCO,WS

September 25, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies today declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share of Common Stock for the third quarter of 2025 payable on November 14, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of October 24, 2025.

The Board of Directors of American Express declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per common share, payable on November 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 10, 2025.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.

City Holding, a $6.6 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, on September 24, 2025 declared a dividend of 87 cents per common share for shareholders of record as of October 15, 2025. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2025. The dividend represents a 10% increase from the 79 cents per share cash dividend paid in the second quarter of 2025.

The board of directors of Worthington Steel has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 26, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: GEHC,AXP,BKU,CHCO,WSVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GEHC,AXP,BKU,CHCO,WS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC
AXP
BKU
CHCO
WS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.