The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies today declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share of Common Stock for the third quarter of 2025 payable on November 14, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of October 24, 2025.

The Board of Directors of American Express declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per common share, payable on November 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 10, 2025.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.

City Holding, a $6.6 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, on September 24, 2025 declared a dividend of 87 cents per common share for shareholders of record as of October 15, 2025. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2025. The dividend represents a 10% increase from the 79 cents per share cash dividend paid in the second quarter of 2025.

The board of directors of Worthington Steel has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 26, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GEHC,AXP,BKU,CHCO,WS

