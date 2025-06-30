Daily Dividend Report: GE,GBX,RTX,SCVL,IMKTA

The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace today declared a $0.36 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2025. The ex-dividend date is July 7, 2025.

Greenbrier announced today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on August 7, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2025. This represents Greenbrier's 45th consecutive quarterly dividend.

RTX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 68 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 4, 2025 to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Shoe Carnival, a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on July 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 7, 2025.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable July 17, 2025, to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2025.

