Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.54 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.81 per share on its Class B Common Stock. Dividends are payable on April 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2025.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on May 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2025. This is the 49th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

The Home Depot today announced that its board of directors approved a 2.2% increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.30 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $9.20 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 13, 2025. This is the 152nd consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on May 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2025. This is the 49th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

Graham Holdings today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share, payable on May 8, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 17, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GEF,PNR,HD,PNR,GHC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.