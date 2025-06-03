Markets
Daily Dividend Report: GEF, GEF.B,STC,BKE,DG,SIG

June 03, 2025

Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.54 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.81 per share on its Class B Common Stock. Dividends are payable on July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2025.

Stewart Information Services today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the second quarter 2025, payable June 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record on June 16, 2025.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on June 2, 2025, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025, with a payment date of July 29, 2025.

On June 2, 2025, the Dollar General's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025.

Signet's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on common shares of $0.32 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2026, payable August 22, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 25, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of July 25, 2025.

