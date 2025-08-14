Gap today announced that its board of directors has authorized a third quarter fiscal year 2025 dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on or after October 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2025.

Quest Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share, payable on October 20, 2025 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on October 3, 2025.

Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2025 third quarter dividend of seventeen cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on September 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2025.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share to be paid on October 22, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Chubb today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.97 per share, payable on October 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 12, 2025. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2025 proxy statement. This will be the second installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 15, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GAP,DGX,HAL,CSCO,CB

