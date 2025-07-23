Daily Dividend Report: FTI,WES,BDX,ALB,CI,HAS

TechnipFMC today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on September 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the New York Stock Exchange on August 19, 2025. The ex-dividend date is August 19, 2025.

Today Western Midstream Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.910 per unit for the second quarter of 2025, or $3.64 per unit on an annualized basis, which is in-line with the prior quarter's distribution. WES's second-quarter 2025 distribution is payable on August 14, 2025, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on September 30, 2025 to holders of record on September 8, 2025. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.16 per share.

The Board of Directors of Albemarle announced today that it declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62, is payable October 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of September 12, 2025.

The Board of Directors of The Cigna Group today declared a cash dividend of $1.51 per share of its common stock, payable on September 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 4, 2025.

During the second quarter, the Hasbro Company paid $98 million in cash dividends to shareholders. The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on September 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2025.

