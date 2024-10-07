Franklin Street Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024, payable on November 7, 2024 to stockholders of record as of October 18, 2024.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.045 per share. This dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2024. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 98 consecutive years.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced on October 5, 2024, that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on November 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Friday, October 4, 2024 a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, payable October 31, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2024.

Canadian Natural Resources announces that, in conjunction with the acquisition of Chevron Canada's Alberta assets and as a result of Canadian Natural's significant free cash flow, including targeted additional free cash flow generation from the acquired assets and the Company's strong financial position, the Board of Directors have agreed to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 7% to $0.5625 per common share, up from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024. This will make 2025 the 25th consecutive year of dividend increases by Canadian Natural, with a CAGR of 21% over that time.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FSP,DUK,MMS,WDFC,CNQ

