FOX has declared a dividend of $0.28 per Class A and Class B share. This dividend is payable on March 25, 2026 with a record date for determining dividend entitlements of March 4, 2026.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on April 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 27, 2026.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.28 per share, payable on March 27, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2026.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share payable April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026, representing an increase of 4.8% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.78 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable March 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 13, 2026. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FOX,KDP,BAC,SYK,MMM

