Markets
FOX

Daily Dividend Report: FOX,KDP,BAC,SYK,MMM

February 04, 2026 — 02:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

FOX has declared a dividend of $0.28 per Class A and Class B share. This dividend is payable on March 25, 2026 with a record date for determining dividend entitlements of March 4, 2026.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on April 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 27, 2026.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.28 per share, payable on March 27, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2026.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share payable April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026, representing an increase of 4.8% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.78 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable March 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 13, 2026. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

Daily Dividend Report: FOX,KDP,BAC,SYK,MMMVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FOX,KDP,BAC,SYK,MMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FOX
KDP
BAC
SYK
MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.