Daily Dividend Report: F,FTI,MET,BDX,EXC

The board of directors of Ford Motor today declared a second-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's outstanding common and Class B stock. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12.

TechnipFMC today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on June 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the New York Stock Exchange on May 19, 2026, which is also the ex-dividend date.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a second quarter 2026 common stock dividend of $0.5925 per share, an increase of 4.4% from the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.5675 per share. MetLife has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at an 8.1% compound annual growth rate since 2011. The dividend will be payable on June 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2026. "We are pleased to increase our common stock dividend by 4.4%," said MetLife President and Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf. "This reflects MetLife's durable earnings power, disciplined capital management, and our commitment - and ability - to deliver for our shareholders across cycles."

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on June 30, 2026, to holders of record on June 9, 2026. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.20 per share.

The Board of Directors of Exelon declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on Monday, June 15, 2026, to Exelon's shareholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

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