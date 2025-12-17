Markets
FCX

Daily Dividend Report: FCX,WLY,SM,THO,WSM

December 17, 2025 — 11:58 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Freeport announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2026. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX's financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

Wiley, a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence for the advancement of scientific discovery, innovation, and learning, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.355 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 30, 2025. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.42 per share, an increase from $1.41 per share in Fiscal 2025. In June 2025, Wiley raised its dividend for the 32nd consecutive year.

SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on January 9, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 26, 2025.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its December 16, 2025, meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on January 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2026.

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share of common stock. Each stockholder of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2026 will be paid the cash dividend on February 20, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: FCX,WLY,SM,THO,WSMVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FCX,WLY,SM,THO,WSM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCX
WLY
SM
THO
WSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.