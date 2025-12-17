Freeport announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2026. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX's financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

Wiley, a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence for the advancement of scientific discovery, innovation, and learning, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.355 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 30, 2025. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.42 per share, an increase from $1.41 per share in Fiscal 2025. In June 2025, Wiley raised its dividend for the 32nd consecutive year.

SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on January 9, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 26, 2025.

THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its December 16, 2025, meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on January 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2026.

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share of common stock. Each stockholder of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2026 will be paid the cash dividend on February 20, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FCX,WLY,SM,THO,WSM

