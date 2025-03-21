Daily Dividend Report: EQR,CL,MOS,LII,LW

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.6925 per share will be paid on April 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025. The annualized dividend of $2.77 per share is a 2.6% increase over the Company's 2024 common share dividend.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $.52 up from $.50 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2025. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of April 17, 2025. On an annual basis, the new dividend rate is $2.08 vs. $2.00 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The Mosaic Company announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 19, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2025.

The Lennox Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable May 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2025.

