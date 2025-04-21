Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 85 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 16, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 14, 2025.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.36 per share of common stock, payable May 13, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 30, 2025.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per common share, payable on June 26, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2025.

On April 18, 2025, the board of directors of Portland General Electric declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.525 per share, representing an increase of 5%, or $0.10 per share, on an annualized basis. The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 24, 2025.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable June 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 3, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ED,TXN,QCOM,POR,LHX

