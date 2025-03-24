News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: EBF,PWR,MRVL,LOW,RITM

March 24, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ennis, a manufacturer of business forms and other business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 5, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 14, 2025.

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.10 per share, or a rate of $0.40 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 3, 2025.

Marvell Technology today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on May 1, 2025 to shareholders of record as of April 11, 2025.

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 15 cents per share, payable May 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 23, 2025.

Rithm Capital announced today that its Board of Directors has declared first quarter 2025 common dividend. The Board declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the first quarter 2025. The first quarter common stock dividend is payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
