Dynex Capital announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for August 2024. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2024.

H&E Equipment Services announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on August 12, 2024, to be paid to its stockholders. The Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock to be paid on September 13, 2024, for stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2024.

Werner Enterprises, one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. This dividend will be paid on October 23, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2024. Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.

Newell Brands announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable September 13, 2024 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.81 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable September 27, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2024. This is the same amount as paid in the previous quarter.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DX,HEES,WERN,NWL,SLF

