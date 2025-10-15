Daily Dividend Report: DUK,O,CMI,CFG,SON

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.065 per share. This dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 14, 2025. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 99 consecutive years.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 664th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2695 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.234 per share, is payable on November 14, 2025 to stockholders of record as of October 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 2.00 dollars per share. The dividend is payable on December 4, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 21, 2025.

Citizens Financial Group announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.46 per share, a $0.04, or 9.5%, increase compared with the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on November 12, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Sonoco has declared a $0.53 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on December 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2025. According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 402nd consecutive quarter and 100th year dating back to 1925, that Sonoco has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 42nd consecutive year the Company has increased its annualized dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on October 13, 2025, the Company's dividend provides approximately a 5.35% yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

