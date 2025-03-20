Daily Dividend Report: DRI,BXP,FE,CVS,APLE

Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2025.

BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025, payable on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share of outstanding common stock payable June 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2025. "We are pleased to announce our third dividend increase since September 2023, reflecting our commitment to delivering shareholder value," said Brian X. Tierney, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to reward shareholders with dividends reflecting earnings growth and our target payout ratio of 60 to 70 percent of Core earnings." Subject to continued Board approval, FirstEnergy expects to declare dividends totaling $1.78 per share in 2025. This compares to declared dividends of $1.70 per share in 2024 and represents an increase of more than 11% in annual dividend declarations since 2023.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2025, to holders of record on April 22, 2025.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $13.60 on March 19, 2025, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 7.1%.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DRI,BXP,FE,CVS,APLE

