Dow (DOW) declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share, payable June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 29, 2026. This marks the 459th consecutive dividend paid by the Company or its affiliates since 1912.

AZZ (AZZ) has authorized a fourth quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.20 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on May 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2026.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 49.25 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on Apr. 30, 2026.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2026.

Agree Realty (ADC) has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.267 per common share, representing a 1.9% month-over-month increase. The dividend is payable May 14, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DOW, AZZ, NWN, UVE, ADC

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