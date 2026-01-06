Healthpeak Properties, a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, announced that on January 4, 2026, its Board of Directors declared a monthly common stock cash dividend of $0.10167 per share for the first quarter of 2026, payable on January 30, 2026, to unit holders of record on January 16, 2026. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $1.22 per share of common stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, and Plains GP Holdings announced today their quarterly distributions with respect to the fourth quarter of 2025. PAA and PAGP announced the following quarterly cash distributions, each of which will be payable on February 13, 2026, to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on January 30, 2026. PAA Common Units will pay $0.4175 per Common Unit, $1.67 per unit on an annualized basis, which represents a $0.0375 increase from the distribution paid in November 2025, a $0.15 per unit increase, or 10%, on an annualized basis. PAGP Shares will pay $0.4175 per Class A Share, $1.67 on an annualized basis, which represents a $0.0375 increase from the distribution paid in November 2025 or a $0.15 per unit increase, or 10%, on an annualized basis.

CVS Health— has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on February 2, 2026, to holders of record on January 22, 2026.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.70 per share. The dividend will be payable Feb. 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 20, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DOC,PAA,PAGP,CVS,PNC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.