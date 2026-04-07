Healthpeak Properties, a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, announced that on April 6, 2026, its Board of Directors declared a monthly common stock cash dividend of $0.10167 per share for the second quarter of 2026, payable on April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of April 17, 2026. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $1.22 per share of common stock.

The Board of Directors of FS Credit Opportunities announced the monthly distribution for April 2026. The distribution of $0.0583 per share will be paid on April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of April 23, 2026.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.64 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2026. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings announced today their quarterly distributions with respect to the first quarter of 2026 and also announced timing of first quarter 2026 earnings. PAA and PAGP announced the following quarterly cash distributions, each of which will be payable on May 15, 2026, to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on May 1, 2026: PAA Common Units will be $0.4175 per Common Unit, $1.67 per unit on an annualized basis, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in February 2026. PAGP Class A Shares will also be $0.4175 per Class A Share, $1.67 per Class A Share on an annualized basis, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in February 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DOC,FSCO,ETR,PAA,PAGP

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