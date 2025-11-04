Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2025. Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2025. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on January 16, 2026.

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable on December 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 12, 2025.

CDW, a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.630 per common share to be paid on December 10, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2025. This amount represents approximately a 1 percent increase over last year's dividend and is aligned with the target of 25 percent of the trailing-twelve-month Non-GAAP net income through September 30, 2025.

Effective Nov. 4, 2025, ADT's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.055 per share to holders of the Company's common stock and Class B common stock of record as of Dec. 11, 2025. This dividend will be paid on Jan. 8, 2026.

In recognition of Wingstop's strong cash flow generation and their commitment to returning value to stockholders, on November 3, 2025, the board of directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, resulting in a total dividend of approximately $8.3 million. This dividend will be paid on December 12, 2025 to stockholders of record as of November 21, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DLR,GPN,CDW,ADT,WING

