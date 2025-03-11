Daily Dividend Report: DKS,ORCL,KFY,MTN,IRT

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Board of Directors authorizes a 10% increase in quarterly dividend and new five-year share repurchase program of up to $3 billion. They declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.2125 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on April 11, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025. This dividend represents an increase of 10% over the Company's previous quarterly per share amount and is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $4.85 per share.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock, reflecting a 25% increase over the current quarterly dividend of $0.40. This increased dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2025, with a payment date of April 23, 2025.

Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 30% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.48 per share. This dividend will be payable on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 27, 2025. This represents an indicated annual dividend of $1.92 per share. "This marks the fifth consecutive year that we have increased our regular quarterly cash dividend and demonstrates the continued confidence we have in our business," said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.

Vail Resorts' Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share of Vail Resorts' common stock that will be payable on April 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 27, 2025, and the Company repurchased approximately 0.1 million shares during the quarter at an average price of approximately $196 per share for a total of $20 million.

Independence Realty Trust announces that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of IRT common stock, payable on April 21, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DKS,ORCL,KFY,MTN,IRT

