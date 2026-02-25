The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable May 8, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2026.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.21 per share, to be paid on March 17, 2026, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business March 9, 2026.

Stanley Black & Decker, a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular first quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Northern Oil and Gas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock. NOG's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.45 per share, representing the same level from the prior year's dividend and the same level as the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2026. Management has recommended to the Board of Directors to maintain the common stock dividend at $0.45 per share per quarter for calendar year 2026

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of its common stock, payable on April 24, 2026 to holders of record on March 27, 2026.

Gap announced today that its board of directors has authorized a first quarter fiscal year 2026 dividend of $0.175 per share, payable on or after April 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2026. The first quarter fiscal year 2026 dividend represents an increase of 6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DE,UNH,SWK,NOG,DHR,GAP

