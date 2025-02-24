Daily Dividend Report: DD,FSS,EXR,UNH,VST

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-one cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock, representing an 8% increase to its 2024 quarterly dividends, payable on March 17, 2025, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on March 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Federal Signal declared a quarterly cash dividend of fourteen cents per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 17%, compared to the dividend declared in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a first quarter 2025 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.10 per share, to be paid on March 18, 2025, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business March 10, 2025.

Vistra announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2235 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of approximately $75 million this quarter. The common dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of March 20, 2025. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be March 20, 2025.

