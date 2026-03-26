Daily Dividend Report: DCOM,WOR,GBCI,OFLX,WLY

Dime announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Common Stock, payable on April 24, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of April 17, 2026. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

The board of directors of Worthington Steel has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2026.

Glacier Bancorp's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 25, 2026, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 164 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2026, to owners of record on April 7, 2026.

Omega Flex today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share payable on April 21, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 9, 2026.

Wiley, a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence for the advancement of scientific discovery, innovation, and learning, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.355 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on April 23, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 7, 2026. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.42 per share, an increase from $1.41 per share in Fiscal 2025. In June 2025, Wiley raised its dividend for the 32nd consecutive year.

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