Daily Dividend Report: DCI,ARE,THG,META,KYN

Donaldson today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 32.0 cents per share, an increase of 6.7% from the prior quarterly dividend of 30.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2025 marked the 30th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 70 years.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per common share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2026.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable June 26, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2026.

On Thursday, the Meta Platforms board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 25, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announced today a monthly distribution of $0.085 per share for June 2026. This distribution is payable to common stockholders on June 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026.

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