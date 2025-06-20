Daily Dividend Report: DAL,ABBV,USB,GNTY,LEN

Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors yesterday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share, an increase of 25% over previous levels. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2025, and will be paid on August 21, 2025.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per share. The cash dividend is payable August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 310 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $2.00 per common share.

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Bancshares, declared a quarterly cash dividend on Wednesday in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on July 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on July 18, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2025.

