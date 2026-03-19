CVS Health— has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on May 4, 2026, to holders of record on April 23, 2026.

On March 18, 2026, Micron Technology's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in cash on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2026.

Methode Electronics, a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on May 1, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2026.

Scholastic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2026.

BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026, payable on April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2026.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the first quarter of 2026. The first quarter dividend will be payable on April 15, 2026 to common shareholders of record on April 7, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CVS,MU,MEI,SCHL,BXP,CUZ

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