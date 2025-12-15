CubeSmart announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per common share for the period ending December 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2026 to common shareholders of record on January 2, 2026. "We are pleased to announce the 16th consecutive annual increase to our dividend," commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr.

W. P. Carey reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.920 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.68 per share. This represents a 4.5% increase in the dividend compared to the 2024 fourth quarter. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.43 first-quarter 2026 dividend on the company's common stock, payable March 6, 2026, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 23, 2026. The first-quarter 2026 cash dividend will be the 349th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide today announced that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on or around January 7, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 24, 2025.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.9125 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 9, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 26, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CUBE,WPC,PFE,VAC,RL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.