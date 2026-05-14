The Board of Directors of CTS has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on July 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2026.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share to be paid on July 22, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2026.

Comcast announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 a share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on July 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2026.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, representing an increase of $0.02 per share, or approximately 1.4%. This represents the Company's 22nd consecutive quarterly increase. The dividend is payable June 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2026.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend will be distributed June 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2026.

Curtiss-Wright today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized and declared an 8% increase in the quarterly dividend, from twenty-four cents per share to twenty-six cents per share, payable July 6, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2026. This increase results in an annualized equivalent dividend rate of $1.04 per share. "This marks the 10th consecutive year that Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CTS,CSCO,CMCSA,PAG,YUM,CW

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