Daily Dividend Report: CTAS,AMAL,OGS,USCB,ALLY

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 42 years ago in 1983.

Amalgamated Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $0.03 increase, or 21%, in the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.17 per common share, payable by the Company on February 19, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 3, 2026.

The board of directors of ONE Gas today increased the dividend for the first quarter 2026 by 1 cent per share to 68 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.72 per share. The dividend is payable March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 20, 2026.

USCB Financial Holdings, the holding company for U.S. Century Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Class A common stock, which represents an increase of $0.025, or 25.0%, per share compared with the previous quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. The cash dividend is payable on March 5, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 17, 2026.

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on February 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2026.

