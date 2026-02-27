CSX announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026. This reflects an eight percent increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.13 per share.

The Board of Directors of Belden today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on April 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2026.

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per ordinary share, an increase of 6% over its last quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable March 27, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2026. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Alcoa today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on March 26, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2026.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on April 24, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CSX,BDC,ETN,AA,SYY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.