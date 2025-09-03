Centerspace's Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.77 per share/unit, payable on October 10, 2025, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2025.

Stewart Information Services today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment to return capital to its shareholders. The Stewart Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's annual cash dividend from $2.00 to $2.10 per share, beginning with the third quarterly payment of 2025 of $0.525 per share, payable September 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record on September 16, 2025.

Vertiv Holdings, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share of the company's Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on September 25, 2025, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on September 15, 2025.

Simmons First National announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.2125 per share, which is payable on October 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of 1 percent from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2025. The dividend is payable September 30, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business September 16, 2025. This marks RCI's 39th consecutive quarter of paying cash dividends since they were initiated in the fiscal 2016 second quarter.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CSR,STC,VRT,SFNC,RICK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.